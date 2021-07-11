Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 2

Kurume City

A serving of ugali at Team Kenya’s New Plaza Hotel in Kurume City, Japan. 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Media reports here say Japan will start registering “vaccine passports” from July 26.
  • The vaccine passport is a document for people who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 to travel internationally.

Ugali among main features on buffet table here

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.