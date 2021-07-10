Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 1

Strict Covid-19 protocols in Team Kenya camp

Team Kenya’s Kurume City training camp is operating under stringent rules to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. The different teams (volleyball, men’s sevens rugby, women’s sevens rugby and athletics) are assigned different times and different dining halls for their meals, which are preceded by mandatory daily PCR tests. “When eating meals, do not have conversation,” the camp rule book warns. Team members and officials are also not allowed to leave the hotel other than for training sessions.

Compulsory daily PCR tests the norm

Athletes and officials at the Olympic Games will have to brave daily PCR tests for Covid-19. However, unlike the dreaded and intrusive nose and throat swabs, samples here are collected through saliva samples. Each morning a saliva sample is collected before breakfast. One is advised not to eat or drink anything 30 minutes before giving their saliva samples. Individuals are also required to fill in their daily temperature reading.

Sorry, no shopping trips allowed…

The strict Covid-19 rules at play here stipulate that athletes and officials are not allowed to leave their hotels for shopping. Should anyone require anything, a volunteer will take the order and then initiate the purchase, bring these items to the hotel for the team member. "If you need something, report it to the team leader," an advisory reads. "Leader will give helper the list of necessary items and cash.

