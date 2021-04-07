Tokyo 2020: Olympic torch relay barred from public roads across Osaka

Olympic torch Tokyo 2020

Personnel work at the All-Weather Training area, the venue of the grand start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay, on the eve of the event at the J-Village in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Olympic flame began its nationwide relay on March 25 in Fukushima and is due to pass through the Osaka region on April 13 and 14.
  • The relay launch ceremony was held without spectators because of virus concerns, and rules already require fans lining the route to wear masks and avoid cheering.

Tokyo, Japan

