Tokyo 2020 chief says Games '100 percent' on

President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games Seiko Hashimoto

President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic games Seiko Hashimoto delivers her opening remarks during a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting in Tokyo on May 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Nicolas Datiche | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto made the comments exactly 50 days before the pandemic-postponed Olympics, which remain plagued by public opposition
  • Despite the lingering uncertainty, organisers marked 50 days to the July 23 opening ceremony by revealing details of the medal ceremonies, including podiums made with recycled plastic
  • Hashimoto earlier told Japan's Nikkan Sports daily that postponement was not an option, and a cancellation was virtually inconceivable

Tokyo

