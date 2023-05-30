Thirteen wrestlers qualify for World Championship event

Thirteen Kenyan wrestlers will compete in the forthcoming World Championship set for September 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia.

This is after they participated in the recently concluded African Senior Wrestling Championship in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Emma Wangila, who won bronze medal in the under 50 kg, will lead the team that has Eunice Wangila U-65 who also bagged a bronze as well Emily Wanyama (U-62), Mary Naliaka and Wiinerose Aliviza(u-70kg).

The men's team has Makhabila Mathayo (U-74kg), Brian Oloo (U-70), Dan Aura (U-90), John Omondi (U-97), Kenneth Koech (U-61), Davis Oriwa (U-57) and Levi Simiyu (U-67).

At the conclusion of the eight-day event, the top five wrestlers in each category will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Team manager Eric Walucho said they have a perfect line up that is capable of qualifying for the Olympics after the country last participated in 1988 Seoul Games.

"If the recently concluded championship was anything to go by, then our chances of qualifying for the Olympics will not be far-fetched. We have a good side and we have high hopes in them. Should the 13 players fail to earn tickets to the Olympics at the worlds, then they have two more chances during the next year's Olympic qualifiers in Rome, Italy in May and the Continental phase in February in Egypt. But all in all we are happy that the sport has gained ground in the country and many athletes are embracing it," said Walucho.

Paul Salbei (U-65), John Masiba (over 100kg) and Samuel Lamachi (U-55) participated in the Seoul Olympics.

Walucho at the same time said that Aliviza, Wanyama and Wangila will compete in next month's Beach Games after qualifying for the event during the qualifiers in Tunisia together with Mathayo and Omasaba.

The beach games are set for June16-28 in Tunisia.

Kenya Amateur Wrestling Association Treasurer Anthony Kariuki said with the new talents evolving, it is just a matter of time before the country's presence is felt at the world stage.