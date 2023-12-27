The late Kioni and Mwarangu leave big shoes in local sports

In 2023, Kenya lost several sports persons who lit up the country in their disciplines.

As eyes turn to a packed 2024 schedule featuring the Paris Olympics and other events, Nation Sport looks at sports icons that left us in the last 12 months.

The year started on a sad note when long-serving legendary boxing coach Peter Mwarangu died on January 22.

Steve Ndung’u (left) one of the top Boxing referee and judge in Kenya with former “Hit Squad” head coach Peter Mwarangu at Ndenderu in Kiambu County on June 21, 2020. Mwarangu died on January 22, 2023 in Nairobi. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The “Hit-Squad” and Kenya Prisons Boxing Club founding coach was passionate and committed to boxing and served the sport with an exceptional commitment for four decades.

Mwarangu, who died at the age of 82, led the Kenya team that won eight gold medals in the 1987 All-African Games in Nairobi as well as the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, where Robert Wangila claimed a historic gold medal in the welterweight category as Chris Sande settled for bronze in the middleweight.

Mwarangu was part of Kenya’s 1968 Mexico Olympics Team, leading the “Hit-Squad” to the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, All African Games, and many international tournaments.

Peter Akatsa departs

Kenyan hockey great Peter Akatsa died on October 7 at 63 years.

Akatsa, who represented the Kenyan national hockey team at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics, also played rugby and turned out for Kenya Harlequin and was a member of the East African Tuskers during their Zambia-Zimbabwe Tour in 1982.

Former Kenya rugby and hockey international Peter Akatsa. He died on October 6, 2023 in the USA. Photo credit: Pool

He also played a critical role in helping the national team win a gold at the All African Games in Nairobi in 1987.

Celebrated Kenyan Tong-IL Moo-Do player Gordon Ochieng died in a road accident in February in Bondo, Siaya County.

Ochieng won a gold medal during the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Mastership in South Korea.

Ochieng won two silver medals in the men’s heavyweight free sparring and special technique categories during the 8th edition of the Tong-IL Moo-Do international martial arts championships in 2020.

The late Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni, 70, breathed his last on April 9 at a Nairobi hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The family members view the body of former Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni at Lee Funeral on April 19, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The former journalist turned sports administrator left a lasting legacy in the game.

He was a great pillar for the volleyball family who was enthusiastic about volleyball and a father figure in the sport credited with the revival of modern Kenyan volleyball.

He was a vice president of the National Olympics of Kenya (NOC-K) and African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) and a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

His contribution to sports was immense as he mentored, nurtured, and inspired a generation of volleyball players, coaches and administrators locally and internationally.

August was a dark month for the rugby fraternity as they suffered a double tragedy when Kenya Lionesses player Bernadette Olesia died on August 15 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

The late Olesia was a budding player in the Kenyan rugby scene.

She worked at the Shamas Rugby Foundation and played for her club rugby at Shamas Rugby Foundation and the Northern Suburbs ladies' team.

Kenya Lionesses' Bernadette Olesia during a in training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani Annexe, on May 15, 2023. Olesia died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Women's Hospital. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Olesia made her Kenya Lionesses debut in 2018 and was part of the Kenyan team that finished second in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup.

Nakuru Rugby Football Club, popularly known as Wanyore, suffered a blow in August when a youthful and promising player, Levis Nyange, 26, died on August 26.

Nyange, a brave rugby player, succumbed to leukemia while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

He had been battling leukemia for five years, and was in and outside the hospital until his demise.

The football fraternity was also hit by the cruel hand of death.

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Ahmed Breik died on December 11 after a long illness.

The 77-year-old midfield maestro played for Kenya between 1965-1975.

Former Mombasa Combined players pay a visit to Ahmed Breik (lying in bed) at his house in Majengo, Mombasa on August 8, 2023. Breik passed away on Monday after long illness. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

The former Feisal FC and Mombasa Combined player helped Kenya win the Gossage Cup, donned the national team colours 36 times and netted seven goals.

He won the Kenya Premier League title in 1965 with Feisal.

Since then, no club from the Coast has won the top flight league in the country.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Raphael Asudi collapsed and died on the pitch.

Asudi, a skillful player full of life, promise and potential, also played for Sofapaka, Nairobi Stima, Posta Rangers and Bidco United and died on August 13 during a friendly match between Donholm Seniors and Thika Vitambi FC at Thika Stadium.

Lightning did not spare two footballers who died while playing their favourite game on March 11 at Manyansi area, in Kitutu Chache North Constituency, Kisii County.

The players - Sammy Musa, 20, and Joshua Nyangaresi, 21, died during a tournament.

At least 18 Pwani University players died on March 30 when a bus they were travelling in collided with a 14-seater matatu at the Kayole Bridge along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in Naivasha Town.

The sports team consisted of football, handball, hockey, and volleyball players.

They were heading to Eldoret for the Kenya Universities Sports Association games.

Kenyan-born American long-distance athlete Sammy Kiplimo Kosgei, 37, died in an accident along the Lessos-Kapsabet road in Nandi County on May 26.

The athlete from Nandi County, was hit by a speeding vehicle and died on the spot.

Kosgei was a humble athlete and an exceptionally talented marathoner who hit remarkable achievements.

He clocked 1:11:50 to break the 25km record in 2010 in Berlin.

Cynthia Wanjiku, 20, a Kenyan athlete based in Japan, died on April 14 after a long illness that started in June 2022.

Japanese-Kenyan athletics coach Stephen Mayaka (left) and Hitachi Building Systems Company Long Distance Team Head Coach Satoru Kitamura show Hellen Wanjira Ng'ang'a a video recording of her daughter Cynthia Wanjiku Mbaire when Wanjiku's body arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 4, 2023. Wanjiku, a Japan-based athlete attached to Hitachi, died on April 14 and will be buried on May 6, in Nakuru.

Wanjiku specialised in 1,500m and 3,000m races in Japan. She first went to Japan as a student before she pursued a career in athletics.

The Kenyan Hitachi Women’s Corporate team member set her 8:49.72 record in the 2019 South Kyushu High School Championships 3000m aged 16.

Wanjiku also won the 1500m and the 3000m at the National High School Championships in japan.

Josphat Kibet, 36, a retired athlete based in Mexico, drowned on December 12 while attempting to rescue a dog that had accidentally fallen into a pool at his employer’s residence.

Kibet was a road racer and participated in 10km and 21km races and 3,000m steeplechase.

He won the Monterrey Half Marathon in a time of 1:04:57 in 2005 and retained the title the following year, clocking 1:03:10.

He also won the Saltillo Coahuila Half Marathon in 1:04:24.