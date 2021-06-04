Finally, Tharaka-Nithi’s Kirubia Stadium ready for use

Tharaka-Nithi's Kirubia Stadium is finally ready for use.

Construction of the Sh247 million-stadium began in 2016 and was projected to be complete in 2017. Work however faced delays due to financial challenges.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the 4,500-seater facility Friday, Sports Kenya Deputy Director-General Gabriel Komora said: “Work on the stadium has been completed apart from a few things that we have recommended to the contractor to fix and the general cleaning which will be done within two weeks.”

Football pitch at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County on June 03, 2021. The Sh247 million-facility is ready for use according to Sports Kenya.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will conduct the final inspection before the facility is commissioned.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who was part of the inspection team lauded the contractor, Toddy Civil Engineering and Construction Company for the work done.

The county boss said Kirubia Stadium is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects in the county.

Njuki said budding sporting talents in the county will now have access to a modern training facility.

“This is a fulfilled promise by our president and we're looking forward to having him here soon to commission it,” said Njuki.

A terrace with a capacity of 4,500 people at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County on June 03, 2021. The Sh247 million-facility is ready for use according to Sports Kenya.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

He added that opening the stadium for use will create job opportunities both direct and indirect and the town’s economy will be boosted.

He said the county will also be looking forward to hosting a national event at the stadium such as Madaraka Day celebrations. This year’s Madaraka Day national celebrations were held at the newly opened Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu last week.