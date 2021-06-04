Finally, Tharaka-Nithi’s Kirubia Stadium ready for use

The main entrance of Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County on June 03, 2021

The main entrance of Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka-Nithi County on June 03, 2021. The Sh247 million-facility is ready for use according to Sports Kenya.


Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Construction of the Sh247 million-stadium began in 2016 and was projected to be complete in 2017
  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will conduct the final inspection before the facility is commissioned
  • Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who was part of the inspection team lauded the contractor, Toddy Civil Engineering and Construction Company for the work done

Tharaka-Nithi's Kirubia Stadium is finally ready for use.

