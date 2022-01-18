Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Tergat: Ban GBV offenders in sports for life

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed follows proceedings at the Agnes Tirop gender-based violence conference at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County on January 18, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pamela Wanambisi

What you need to know:

  • The committee chaired by legendary athlete Catherine Ndereba did the audit and officially handed over a report of the findings to the CS on Monday.
  • “This report will not gather dust; we will get down to work immediately and implement it. This is a journey; we have to start somewhere. Our athletes make Kenya proud when they excel at major championships, therefore, we must ensure that they feel safe,” the minister said.

Perpetrators of gender-based violence in sports should be banned for life, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat said Tuesday.

