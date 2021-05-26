Teenage girl among weightlifters hunting for Olympic slots

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Locho believes the likes of Janet Oduor (45kg category), Caroline Wangechi (55kg), Wilkister Nyiro (76kg) and Achieng’ (64kg) can impress.  
  • Winnie Langat (59kg), Franklin Atete (73kg), Geoffrey Otieno (81kg), Maurice Aromo (89kg), and Anthony Libasia (73kg) will also represent the hosts at the week-long event.

A Form One student is on the list of weightlifters Kenya will be banking on in the hunt for Tokyo Olympics tickets at the Africa Senior Championship at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi from Wednesday.

