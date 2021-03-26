Tears of joy at US stadium turned Covid vaccination centre

In this file photo taken on March 20, 2021 M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, is transformed in a Covid-19 mass vaccination site. Several hundred people swarmed March 25, 2021, under a huge concrete ceiling in the Baltimore morning mist. The happy hopping of a woman in front of a banner betrayed why they had come: "Today we bring you Pfizer."

Photo credit: Eric Baradat | AFP

What you need to know:

  • Loewus said she has not felt this happy in many months. "It's been a year waiting for this moment," the 38-year-old told AFP.
  • The 70,000 seat stadium is one of many makeshift vaccination centres hastily set up to try to meet President Joe Biden's new goal of 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, double his previous objective.

Baltimore, United States

