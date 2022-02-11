Tearful snowboard legend White misses Olympic medal in farewell

Shaun White

USA's Shaun White gestures after his run in the snowboard men's halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The three-time Olympic champion from the United States finished fourth in the men's halfpipe, falling on his third and final run with a medal up for grabs.
  • White has been the face of snowboarding since he burst onto the Olympic scene as a 19-year-old at the 2006 Turin Games.

Zhangjiakou, China

