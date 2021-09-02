Teams in race against time ahead of Deaflympics qualifiers

Deaf national team train at Kasarani

A section of Kenya national women's deaf basketball team players train at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on September 02, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

What you need to know:

  • Sixteen countries have since confirmed participation in the qualifiers, which will be held from September 11 to 25 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium
  • The men and women’s teams will compete in football and basketball, with only the top two teams in each category qualifying to compete in 2020 Deaflympic Games scheduled for Brazil
  • Lack of adequate training facilities has forced Kenyan teams to share the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium Court for training


Kenyan teams are in a race against time to get ready for African qualifiers for 2022 Deaflympics which start in one week in Nairobi.

