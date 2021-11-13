Teams arrive in Embu for week-long contest

Teams began arriving in Embu town on Saturday for the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games.

The week-long event, which will mark the eight edition of the games, will kick off on Monday. Thirty-two counties have confirmed their attendance.

The much-awaited competition was earlier slated for October 3-10 but was pushed forward after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the region.

The championship was not held last year after the government suspended all sporting activities in a move to minimise the spread of the virus.

Kicosca secretary general Muraya Kabiri told Nation Sport that all venues have been inspected and found fit to host various disciplines.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best games since the start of devolution. Teams from various counties have started checking in,” he said.

Kabiri said that Covid-19 containment measures will be followed during the championship with participants and game officials required to produce Covid-19 certificates before being allowed to take part.

“One of the requirements for all participants is that they must be fully vaccinated,” he added.

Teams will be fighting for tickets to the East Africa Local Authorities Cultural Association games. Kenya will host the annual regional event scheduled for December in Uasin Gishu County.

Last month, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony handed over the Kicosca ceremonial chain and peace torch to the new patron Martin Wambora last month. Kericho held the last event in 2019.