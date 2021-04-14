Team Kenya marks 100 days to Tokyo Olympics

Sports CS Amina Mohamed and NOC-K President Paul Tergat

Sports,Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (left) and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat unveil Team Kenya website for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at National Museum of Kenya, on April 14, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amina said that they have come up with the slogan so as to inspire not only the athletes but all Kenyans to work towards the Tokyo Summer Games and the next 2024 Paris Games
  • Amina said that the website, https://teamkenya.or.ke/, will have stories on the happenings at Team Kenya training among other inspiring stories and photos from both active and former Olympians
  • Amina said she hopes the campaign will create a movement of young people who will be joined by the rest of Kenyans to make sure that the athletes feel the support of their country and compatriots

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed led Team Kenya in marking 100 days to the Tokyo Olympic Games with the launch of the team’s website and slogan, #YouAreTheReason.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Equator Rally bags 31 entries

  2. Team Kenya marks 100 days to Tokyo Olympics

  3. Solskjaer makes bizzare claim on Man United's Old Trafford woes

  4. Olympic-bound Elly Ajowi wins March award

  5. PSG and Chelsea wait to discover Champions League semis opponents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.