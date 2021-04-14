Team Kenya marks 100 days to Tokyo Olympics

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed led Team Kenya in marking 100 days to the Tokyo Olympic Games with the launch of the team’s website and slogan, #YouAreTheReason.

Amina said that they have come up with the slogan so as to inspire not only the athletes but all Kenyans to work towards the Tokyo Summer Games and the next 2024 Paris Games.

Amina said that the website, https://teamkenya.or.ke/, will have stories on the happenings at Team Kenya training among other inspiring stories and photos from both active and former Olympians.

“This campaign combines the launch of Team Kenya hub while at the same time keep inspiring Kenyans to look for a reason to work towards the next Olympics and our youth games,” said Amina during the launch at the Museum of Kenya.

Amina said she hopes the campaign will create a movement of young people who will be joined by the rest of Kenyans to make sure that the athletes feel the support of their country and compatriots.

“With all these, they will have a reason to compete effectively and I would like to wish all the members in Team Kenya a wonderful period and success in training,” explained Amina.

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (in black) and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat unveil Team Kenya Slogan #YouAreTheReason with athletes for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, 100 days to Olympic games, at National Museum of Kenya, on April 14, 2021.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Amina was accompanied by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president, Paul Tergat, Chef de Mission for Team Kenya for the Tokyo Games, Waithaka Kioni and general team manager, Barnaba Korir.

Amina said that she is glad that most of Team Kenya members for the Tokyo Games have received their first jab of Covid-19 vaccination since the drive started last Thursday.

A total of 950 athletes have been inoculated in a process where the government has set aside 3,500 doses for sportsmen and women and their handlers.

“We want to ensure that all those going for Tokyo Games receive their second dose six weeks before they travel for the Games," Amina said. “I want to congratulate Tergat and his team for superb work so far.”

Tergat said that preparations for the Tokyo Games are in top gear despite challenges posed by Covid-19. “We want to give our athletes the best assistance and preparations possible under these conditions,” said Tergat.

Kioni intimated that so far 88 sportsmen and women have qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games from their target of 100. “We are certain that we shall hit the target before the Games with few disciplines yet to complete their qualifications,” said Kioni.

The disciplines that have so far qualified are men and women’s rugby sevens, women’s volleyball, taekwondo, boxing, swimming and athletics.

NOC-K expects more to qualify from judo, beach volleyball, wrestling and cycling.

Kenya was represented by 89 athletes; 47 men and 42 women at the 2016 Rio Olympics where the country spent an estimated Sh530 million.