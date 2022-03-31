Team Kenya lands in tough Deaflympics group

Kenya has been drawn against tough opponents in handball and women’s football in the 2021 Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul in Brasil set for May 1 to 15 this year.

The draw for the delayed games was conducted Wednesday in Switzerland.

In men’s handball, Kenya who are the Africa champions are in pool 'A' alongside hosts Brazil, world powerhouse Germany, Serbia and Cameroon.

Pool 'B' comprises Turkey, Denmark, Croatia, Venezuela and Colombia.

In the women’s event, only five countries namely: Brazil, Kenya, Turkey, Argentina and Denmark will take part.

The women’s matches will be played in a round-robin format.

The women’s football competition has also attracted only five teams namely; Brazil, Kenya, Japan, United States and champions Denmark.

They will also be played in a round robin format.

Reacting to the draw, Kenya national men’s handball team coach Jack Ochieng' said the pool is tough. But he exuded confidence his charges will perform well.

“It is a tough pool because we will be playing against the top nations in the world. Any team at the Deaflympics is not weak. Because we (Kenya) are number one in Africa, we are sure of beating Cameroon. We will also go hard against Brazil and Serbia so that we proceed to the next stage. Germany is a very tough side,” said Ochieng'.

His women’s counterpart Peter Mwathia said: “It (the fact that the games will be played in a round-robin format) is a good one because we just need to manage two wins to be in the medal bracket. It is something that is possible and we will do our best.”

The two sides had on March 11 named a provisional squad of 25 players each following successful trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. The final squad will have 15 players who will do duty in Brazil.

For the women’s football national team, they named a 35-woman provisional squad in February. It will be whittled down to 25 players.

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams, who are yet to know their opponents in Brazil also selected 35 players each. The number too will be reduced to about 12 players each. For Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya, it selected 44 players for the games.