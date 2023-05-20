Teachers colleges’ sporting future hangs in balance

Teachers’ training colleges’ involvement in sports and other co-curriculum activities has been dealt a blow owing to a decline in the students’ population.

The student population in the 35 training colleges countrywide dropped from over 22,000 in 2020, to about 6,000 this year, forcing the institutions to drop key sporting activities due to insufficient athletes.

Speaking during preparation for the institutions’ national athletics and Paralympics events slated for Wednesday, Kenya Teachers’ Colleges Sports Association chairman James Muguna said most institutions failed to raise teams.

He told Nation Sport that only a lean team would participate in athletics.

Muguna said that institutions have also reduced ball games disciplines from 12 to four so as to enhance quality during this year’s KTCSA ball games in April.

He said some institutions had less than 20 male students as women made more than 90 per cent of the total students’ population in the colleges.

The institutions which churn out key drivers of Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) where sports is a key component, have been forced to drop football for men, hockey and basketball.

The low number of students has also resulted in a huge cash crunch at the institutions and they are struggling to pay sports officials in all the disciplines.

“When we were competing in the nationals, we used to have over 1,000 participants but this time round only had 354. Very few colleges have more than 20 men in the total student population.

“What we wanted is to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and competition in colleges,” said Muguna.

During TTCs athletics games last year, Early Learning and Basic Education Director General Elyas Abdi said physical education or sports would be compulsory at all levels under CBC.

He said that after Grade Six, learners are expected to learn basic human physiology, human anatomy, and nutrition and sports ethics.

At senior secondary, the students will choose a minimum of one PE subject in ball games, athletics, and indoor games like boxing, gymnastics, water sports, boxing, martial arts, outdoor pursuits and advanced PE.

“They are no longer extra-curricular activities, meaning that athletics is as important as mathematics and physics taught in class.

“When you take learners to a football match, take it as a subject and even prepare for it. We want teachers who not only walk to class but those who impart knowledge,” he told trainee teachers.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji said he had discussed the poor intake at St Marks Teachers College, Kigari with Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and proposed ways to support the giant institution.

During the ball games, Rift valley emerged winners in a low key event held at Thogoto Teachers’ college over the weekend.

The region won both the men’s and women’s trophies to scoop 26 points, Western were second with 22, while Nyanza took the third place with 18 points.

Central region occupied the fourth slot with 16 points, while Nairobi (13) was fifth, Eastern (12) sixth while Coast were ranked seventh with six points.

Rift Valley, which was also declared the most disciplined team, won the men’s handball title after beating second placed Kibabii of Western 17-15 and second runners-up Thogoto from Central 27-21.

The region also dominated in women’s soccer, with Kericho beating Kaimosi from Western 3-0, in a one-sided match.

Kilimambogo women’s soccer team from Central took the third position after eclipsing Egoji from Eastern 4-0.

In women’s netball, Asumbi from Nyanza narrowly beat Eregi from Western 44-43, in a hotly contested match that could have gone either way.

Kericho beat Shanzu 39-19 in the third place play-offs.

In men’s volleyball, Rachuonyo from Nyanza beat Kagumo, while in the play-offs, Kericho took third place after beating Kibabii.

In women’s goal ball, Asumbi emerged winners after winning all their three matches and garnering nine points, while Machakos was second. Kagumo took the third slot while Mosoriot were fourth.