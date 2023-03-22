Taveta, Kisii counties hold school games

Taita Taveta and Kisii counties begin their Term One Secondary Schools Games Thursday.

East African basketball finalists Dr Aggrey High School are determined to defend their Taita Taveta County title.

They are drawn in Pool “A” together with Mwatate Secondary, Voi Secondary and Bishop Njenga.

Related Kwanthanze extend dominance in girls volleyball Other Sports

Pool “B” has Timbila, Mwangea, St Mary’s and Kenyatta school teams. The basketball matches will be played at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium and Dr Aggrey.

Taita Taveta County defending girls’ basketball champions, Mwasere Girls are drawn in Pool “A” along with Eldoro, Voi Girls and Kiwinda. Pool “B” consists of Mwakitawa, Bura and Canon.

Handball, rugby, 15s, hockey and athletics will also be held.

Kisii County games will be stages at Kisii High School and Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho.

Over 95 referees who will officiate attended a one-day clinic at Kisii High School Wednesday.

Kisii Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Geoffrey Nyantika challenged teams to compete fairly.

“We want the best teams from our county to qualify for regionals. We have done everything possible to organise the best championships” he said.

Ndonyo Secondary School handball coach Geoffrey Miyogo is eager to see action.

“I can see we have fresh talents,” he said.