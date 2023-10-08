Tanzania's Majura wins East Africa Body Building title

Tanzanian Erick Majura is the winner of the second edition of the East Africa Natural Body Building Contest held on Saturday night at the Rupaz Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Majura, who is a three-time National Tanzanian body building champion, had fired early warning shots to opponents on his intent to dominate the night, after coming out strongly to win the light heavyweight category, trouncing the men's classic physique winner, Kenya's Dennis Litali who came in second as another Kenyan Wellington Momanyi settled for third.

Walking into the finals, that pooled together winners of all categories, the only thing standing between Majura and the Sh300,000 overall winner prize money, was his compatriot Obadiah Andabwile who had just won the heavyweight category.

However when the heavily-built men lined up to display their muscles, the real challenger happened to be the welterweight winner, Kenya's Wallace Rago, whose well-toned body wowed the packed crowd.

The lead judge, renowned wellness coach, Robert Phil at some point had to pair Wallace and Majura together, asking them to repeat several posses while changing positions. In the end, it was the Tanzanian who was announced the winner, as the Kenyan settled for second.

Another Tanzanian Obadiah Andabwile settled for third.

Obadiah Andabwile (right), from Tanzania and Ibrahim Omosa during the heavyweight category at the Mr. and Miss East Africa Natural Body Building Contest, second edition, held at Rupa’z Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 07, 2023. Obadiah won, Omosa was second while Robert Jaoko was third.

“I came here with the sole purpose of winning. Just like in any competition, you will always compete for victory. In this competition, everybody wanted to win. After our work was done, we left it all to the judges to decide the best of the best and I was the one,” said Majura.

Majura , who was making his second appearance at the East African event also competed at the 2023 International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) West African Championship held in Accra, Ghana in March this year, where he emerged third in the men's body building category.

Before Majura's exploits, his compatriot Martha Alex had already made the neighbouring nation's mission clear at Eldoret, as she outdid locals Priscilla Ibalai and Mitchell Mulala to win the ladies bikini category.

However, the Kenyan ladies displayed a brilliant podium sweep in the women's wellness category with Steve Brenda emerging the winner ahead of compatriots Fatuma Beth and Caren Mulyanga as China's Li Guaiqiong finished 5th.

"I'm really impressed by the ladies wellness category, compared to last year there is great improvement. For instance the lady who won today was here last year and she finished at the fifth place, but today she walked up the stage and I couldn't believe what I saw, she was just flawless," said the lead Judge Robert Phil.

Martha Alex (third left), Priscila Ibalai (second right), Mitchelle Mulala (second left), and other contestants during the Bikini Overall category at the Mr. and Miss East Africa Natural Body Building Contest, second edition, held at Rupa'z Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 07, 2023 evening. Martha won, was second while Mulala was third.

It was another podium sweep for Kenyans men's lightweight category, where Tobias Maobe was announced the winner as Mbai Kizito and Said Faki settled for second and third places respectively.

The men's classic physique was also a Kenyan affair with Dennis Litali emerging the winner ahead of Wallace Rago and Cornelius Simba.

With the increase of total prize money to Sh2.5 million up from last year's Sh1 million, the organisers hope to scale up the amount once again in the subsequent edition.

“This year's edition has been a great success, first we have been able to put together about 335 body builders from five nations, led by Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Rwanda and even an athlete from China. Secondly, the number of fans who have turned up to watch tonight's event has almost doubled from what we had last year and the energy has been epic. This is a great step and maybe next year we will have to move to a bigger venue like Eldoret Sports Club," said Nebert Shiveka, the Rupaz Fan and fitness centre general manager who were the main organisers of the event.

The body building stakeholders who were present at the event also called on government to help the sport form a federation to manage their affairs.

"I call upon the national government, led by the Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to form a caretaker committee to enable us start the process of forming a federation to run the affairs of body building in the country. It is so unfortunate that for five years we had not been able to host a big competition until Rupaz fitness organised the first edition of the East African Natural Body Building Championships last year.

"Just one year down the line, the number of participants has almost tripled, the corporate sponsorship has almost doubled and the fans are showing up in big numbers. Imagine what we can do with an active federation in place," said Leon Odhiambo, organiser of the Misuli festival and a World Bodybuilding and Physique Sport Federation (WBPF) accredited judge.