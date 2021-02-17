Tantrums and tears: when Naomi met Serena

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021.

Photo credit: David Gray | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A 20-year-old Osaka, fresh from her breakthrough title win at Indian Wells, was superior throughout in the pair's first meeting and took just one hour and 17 minutes to end Williams's fourth match after maternity leave.
  • The American clearly lacked movement in just her second tournament after 13 months out as she slumped to her first defeat in an opening match at an American hardcourt championship for 21 years.

Melbourne, Australia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.