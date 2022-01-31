Tanqueray crowned champions as Polo season concludes

Tanqueray

Tanqueray and Samurai polo teams in action during the final match of the Chairman's cup tournament at the Nairobi Club on January 30, 2022

Photo credit: Lokeder Natiom | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • Radio Africa also defeated Tusker Malt 3½-1 as the brewers also beat Ultimate Security 1½-1.
  • The next polo season is scheduled for May with the first tournament set to be held at the Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil.

Nairobi Polo Club Chairperson Raphael Nzomo is excited about the growth of the sport in the country especially after witnessing more new players in the 2020/21 season that ended Sunday with the Chairman’s Cup tournament.

