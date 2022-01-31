Tanqueray crowned champions as Polo season concludes

Nairobi Polo Club Chairperson Raphael Nzomo is excited about the growth of the sport in the country especially after witnessing more new players in the 2020/21 season that ended Sunday with the Chairman’s Cup tournament.

Nzomo led the Samurai team that comprised of his daughter, Hiromi Nzomo, Izzy Stichbury and Eva Kamau to a 5-5 draw against their opponents Tanqueray in an exciting final match of the season at the Nairobi Polo Club.

Following the tie in the final match, Tanqueray were crowned winners by consensus as both teams opted against going to penalties.

Tanqueray’s scorers were Philip Arunga, Miranda Romjin and Louis Roumequere, while Samurai had Nzomo, Hiromi and Stichbury on the scoreboard.

Nzomo, who founded the Chairman’s Cup 14 years ago, was excited to see younger and older players alike show interest in the sport this past season.

“January tournaments are for beginners to garner some experience. Every team has one or two beginners. For five goals to be scored, it shows that they have played really well. It was very surprising for me.

“Archie Camm is only 12-years-old and is going to be one of the best polo players in this country. There was a bit of debate about bringing him to the game at that age especially because he is very tiny. However, he knows all the rules, does not foul, rides hard, and hits the ball well,” said Nzomo.

The new players including Bobby Kamani, who are still at a lower handicap of -2 or below, were given a chance to showcase their growth in the subsidiary match pitting Jacaranda team against 24:7.

Kamani played alongside Josephine Gauld, Archie Stichbury and Moses Wainaga in the Jacaranda team, while the Izzy Stichbury, Rowena Stichbury, Jamie Stichbury and Kelvin Jumba were on the 24:7 side.

“I’ve been a rider my whole life and I just took up polo one year ago. But the experience has been worthwhile and now my only regret is that I didn’t pick it up early enough.

"Participating in these January tournaments has been eye opening and I have learnt so much about ball and hand coordination, speed and team work.

I’ve watched a couple of international matches and Kenya is up there with them especially the pro players like Nzomo, Arunga and Louis who is just 20 years younger than I am but has taught me a lot in these four weeks,” said Kamani.

In other matches of the afternoon, Radio Africa overcame Ultimate Security 3½-1 as Jacaranda and 24:7 drew 6-6.

Radio Africa also defeated Tusker Malt 3½-1 as the brewers also beat Ultimate Security 1½-1.