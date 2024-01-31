Take sports seriously, CS Owalo challenges universities

Information, Communication, and Digital Communication Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has challenged university students to take sports as a serious profession.

Owalo said days are gone when talent in sports could just waste away because of a lot of focus on classwork. He challenged universities to also put a lot of effort into harnessing and growing talents as part of helping students secure their futures.

“Sports can be a means of livelihood and you can become an entrepreneur through sports. Take sports very seriously because it is an alternative way to make money apart from formal employment,” said Owalo.

He was speaking at Kenyatta University on Wednesday where he donated a set of playing kits to the institution’s men's and women's basketball teams- Pirates and Oryx.

Owalo, who is an alumnus of the university, was part of the basketball team in 1994.

“Most of the former players you see here are great people in society. Let nobody tell you that if you are over-involved in sports you won’t excel in life,” he added.

He challenged the players to renew the rivalry with University of Nairobi Terrorists. He also promised to support the teams ahead of the All African University Games set for September in Lagos, Nigeria.

Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula lauded the CS for his support.