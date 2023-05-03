Table Tennis: Mixed fortunes for Kenyan sides in Africa Cup

It was a disappointing day for Kenyan teams as they were knocked out in both the men's and women's categories at the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation Africa Cup that is being staged at the Kasarani Indoor arena.

Nairobi City men’s team was the only team that qualified for the semis, despite a 3-0 loss ti Kibuli Table Tennis Club of Uganda.

Nairobi City battled to a 3-2 win against Gardes Cortes of Djibouti.

The other men's team, City Eagles, started their campaign with a win but they failed to replicate that performance as they lost their do-or-die match l3-1 to Kibuli TTC in their last group game. A win would have guaranteed an all Kenyan semi final.

Coach Derek Pema of Nairobi City ladies team revealed lack of proper preparation as the sole reason as to why the ladies team lost all their group games.

The women's teams were knocked out in the group stage after posting losses in their second group games. Nairobi City lost 3-0 to Vision tables tennis club of Rwanda as City eagles lost to Commercial bank of Ethiopia to a similar scoreline.

“Preparation is most key together with consistency and exposure. If they have all those elements and they can train hard, they can do well,” said coach Pema

The club competition concludes Wednesday with the final and the playoff, with the Kenyan ladies locking horns in the 5th and 6th place playoff as Nairobi City men’s team tackle Commercial Bank of Ethiopia in the 3rd and 4th playoff.