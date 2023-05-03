Table Tennis: Egyptian sides dominate Africa Club Champs

Egyptian sides ENPPI and Petrojet have been crowned the men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Club Championships.

In the finals held Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi, defending champions ENPPI maintained their impressive run, defeating Kibuli Table Tennis Club of Uganda 3-0, a similar result Petroject registered over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) at the same venue.