Table Tennis: Egyptian sides dominate Africa Club Champs

Egyptian sides ENPPI and Petrojet have been crowned the men’s and women’s winners of the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Club Championships.

In the finals held Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi, defending champions ENPPI maintained their impressive run, defeating Kibuli Table Tennis Club of Uganda 3-0, a similar result Petroject registered over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) at the same venue.

Al-Ahly did not show up to defend their title. Nadeem Ahmed, Ghallab Ali, Hussein Moamen and Saleh Mohammed comprised the strong ENPPI side , while Kibuli players were Samuel Ankunda, Philip Napokoli, Enock Balyewunya, Joseph Sebatindira and Joshua Magaya.

On their way to the men’s final, ENPPI registered identical 3-0 win over Gardes Cotes of Djibouti and Nairobi City of Kenya. The Egyptians had defeated Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 3-0 in the semi-finals.

“I want to thank God (for the win). We were just trained normally and because we were focused, we arrived in Nairobi two days before the start of the tournament just to adapt,” said ENPPI coach Ayman Zakareya.

Offensive player Aly Ghallab, who won all his matches in the competition 3-0, said: “I am very happy we have again won the Africa Club Championships. Now we are at the top in Africa.”

Kibuli defeated Nairobi City 3-0 in the semi, while at the group stage, the finalists overpowered City Eagles (Nairobi), Vision TTC (Rwanda) and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 3-1, 3-1, and 3-2 respectively.

At position four, Nairobi City was the best Kenyan team in the men’s category. The home side spearheaded by Kevin Mwangi and Mike Otieno lost 3-0 to CBE in the semi-finals.

“We played our hearts out but at the end of it all, there is a winner and a loser . You win some and lose some matches, but I believe the Egyptians are beatable if only we can practice a lot more,” said Nairobi City coach Anthony Mathenge.

Petrojet quartet of Alhodaby Marwa, Alhoday Miriam, Fathy Hend, Yousry Amira were impressive, winning all their matches to lift the title for the first time.

“At the beginning (the competition was tough) because of the rain but after a couple of matches it was good. We respected the teams, they were all good but it was out match against Ethiopia (Commercial Bank of Ethiopia ) that was very tough,” said Project captain Alhodaby Marwa.

With the end of the ITTF Africa Club Championships, focus now shifts to the Africa Cup where home players will clash with the continent’s best for the World Championships tickets.

Among the top players who will compete in the ITTF Africa Cup are Omar Assar of Egypt and his longstanding rival Aruna Quadri of Nigeria.

"It’s my second time in Nairobi. The first time (2018) I performed very well. So, we are here again in a really nice country," said Assar.