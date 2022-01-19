Suffering athletes urged to speak up as GBV forum ends

From left: Doreen Odhiambo CEO Kenya Academy of Sports, Miriam Opondo of Deaf Basketball Federation, Kenya National Sports Council Treasurer Charles Nyaberi, NOC-K President Paul Tergat, CS Sports Amina Mohamed and Kenya National Paralympic Committee President Agnes Oluoch after signing the declaration form for sports organisations during the Agnes Tirop gender-based violence conference at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County on January 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pamela Wanambisi

What you need to know:

  • Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Professor Margaret Kobia, who made the closing remarks, said that her ministry will assist in the implementation of the report.
  • She said that big gains have been made in the fight against gender-based violence, but a lot more needs to be done.

No other athlete should die the way Agnes Tirop did, and neither should any of them suffer in silence again, this was the rallying call made by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at the end of a gender-based violence conference at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County Wednesday.

