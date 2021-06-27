Stricter screening considered for Tokyo Olympics arrivals

Seiko Hashimoto.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee president Seiko Hashimoto attends a news conference after meeting with a local municipalities working group hosted by the government in Tokyo on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Issei Kato | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • No overseas fans will be allowed and domestic spectators will be capped at 10,000 per event.
  • Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with around 14,600 deaths, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.
  • An initially slow vaccine drive has picked up, with nearly nine percent of the population inoculated.

Tokyo

