Strength, conditioning coach Kimani’s value addition for Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since its inception over 20 years ago, the company has trained over one million athletes, from the youth to elite ranks.
  • Geoffrey Kimani, Team Kenya’s strength and conditioning coach at the Tokyo Olympics, was once on Velocity Sports Performance’s training team, serving in Roswell, Atlanta, Georgia, over a period of one year and two months.

In Kurume, Japan

