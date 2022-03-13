Strathmore, NCPB seal Super Cup last four slots

Strathmore University and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB )men’s teams stormed into the semi finals of the Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup after they won their respective matches at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Strathmore defeated General Service Unit (GSU) 28-15 in pool “B”, while NCPB won against Black Mamba 31-22 in pool “A”.

Unbeaten Cereals top their pool with four points having won against rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 26-22 on Saturday.

Mamba will now play KDF next weekend to determine who joins Cereals in the last four.

Strathmore have three points from two matches having played to a 21-21 all draw against their compatriots Kenyatta University (KU) on Saturday.

KU will play GSU next weekend to determine who proceeds to the semi final.

Christopher Mayende top-scored for the paramilitary side with five goals, while Maxwell Munene emerged the highest scorer for the varsity side with eight goals.

GSU coach Victor Siero conceded defeat.

“Our coordination, blunt attacks and poor ball handling skills were our main undoing. I have been with the team for only two months and that’s not enough to study the players, but I hope that next weekend we will have a better outing,” said the former Kenya men’s national team captain.

Siero offered that Phillip Eskei, who dislocated his neck during the match, is in stable condition having been rushed to the hospital.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said his team had achieved what they had set out to do and what will follow will be a bonus.

“The lads played well today. They showed character and going forward we want to build on that," said Mwathi.

In the women’s matches played at the same venue, champions Nairobi Water maintained their winning streak after they defeated NCPB 32-19. Nairobi Water had on Saturday won against Nanyuki 37-17.