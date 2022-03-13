Strathmore, NCPB seal Super Cup last four slots

Collins Snox of NCPB stopped by KDF defenders

Collins Snox (centre) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) vies with from left, Noah Cheruiyot, Moses Ndombi and Chris Mureithi of Kenya Defence Forces during their Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • In the women’s matches played at the same venue, champions Nairobi Water maintained their winning streak after they defeated NCPB 32-19. Nairobi Water had on Saturday won against Nanyuki 37-17.
  • KDF has earlier on defeated Nanyuki 30-17. Caren Letegeya scored nine goals to emerge top scorer for the Forces side, while Abigael Wambua scored seven goals the losers.

Strathmore University and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB )men’s teams stormed into the semi finals of the Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup after they won their respective matches at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

