Strathmore, Nairobi Water keep unbeaten runs in handball league

Strathmore University men's and Nairobi Water women's teams won their respective Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League matches to maintain their unbeaten streak at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi on Saturday.

Strathmore defeated Buccaneers 23-16 in a low scoring match, while Nairobi Water white washed new comers Rangers 55-19.

Strathmore have 16 points from eight matches, while Nairobi Water have eight points from four outings.

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi admitted that Buccaneers posed a major challenge to his charges and are now a team to look out for in the league.

"We didn't click in the first half but we regrouped in the second half to make all the difference. Buccaneers have a good player maker in Kennedy Ndungu and they know exactly what they are doing. They have really made strides and they deserve the current form," said Mwathi, who is also the national men's coach.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said they are keen to defend the women's title.

"We have our work cut out. We are taking one match at a time but our sights are on the trophy. Rangers are new in the league but scoring 19 goals means they are capable of better results. We will strengthen our defence going forward," said Ochieng.

Strathmore's Brian Murangiri (5) and Douglas Okwaro (4) were impressive while Bethwel Kiprop (6) and Rapzi Stower (5) emerged top scorers for Bucaneers.

Gladys Chilo (12) and Brenda Musambai (10) emerged to scorers for Nairobi Water while Bobai Wanjala Jesinda Khakasa top scored for the visiting Rangers with five and four goals respectively.

In the earlier matches played at the same venue, Rangers women's team beat Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural and technology (JKUAT) 27-21 while National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) overwhelmed Thika 40-18 as Rangers overpowered Generation 45-27 in the men's matches.

Fixtures

Sunday

Boomerang v TUK 9am

Rangers v Nanyuki(W)10:30am

Gneral Service Unity v Kenya Defence Forces 12pm

Inspired v Rangers 1:30pm

JKUAT v Rangers 3pm