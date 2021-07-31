Strathmore, Nairobi Water keep unbeaten runs in handball league

Timothy Kirimi

National Cereals and Produce Board's Timothy Kirimi shoots to score against Thika during their Kenya Handball Federation National Handball League match at Nyayo National Stadium Handball Courts on July 31, 2021. NCPB won 40-18.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strathmore defeated Buccaneers 23-16 in a low scoring match, while Nairobi Water white washed new comers Rangers 55-19.
  • Strathmore have 16 points from eight matches, while Nairobi Water have eight points from four outings.

Strathmore University men's and Nairobi Water women's teams won their respective Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League matches to maintain their unbeaten streak at the Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.