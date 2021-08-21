Strathmore gore JKUAT to extend unbeaten run

Brenda Musambai

Nairobi Water's Brenda Musambai (centre) goes for goal under pressure from National Cereals and Produce Board's (NCPB) Rolyne Awino and Berline Achieng (left) on August 7, 2021 during their Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • JKUAT men's team lost to General Service Unit (GSU) 36-12, while their counterparts were defeated by champions Nairobi Water 42-17.
  • Nairobi Water remain unbeaten from six matches and have 12 points, while JKUAT remained seventh in the nine-league team with two points from five matches.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) men's and women's teams lost their respective matches during the Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

