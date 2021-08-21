Strathmore gore JKUAT to extend unbeaten run

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) men's and women's teams lost their respective matches during the Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

JKUAT men's team lost to General Service Unit (GSU) 36-12, while their counterparts were defeated by champions Nairobi Water 42-17.

Nairobi Water remain unbeaten from six matches and have 12 points, while JKUAT remained seventh in the nine-league team with two points from five matches.

Gladys Chillo (nine) and Brenda Ariviza (seven) emerged top scorers for the winners while, Patricia Muronji and Esther Gathoni scored four goals each for the losers.

In other results, Technical University of Kenya (TUK) humbled Buccaneers 31-29.

TUK coach Chris Ojwange was happy his team had redeemed themselves after failing to sparkle in the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) Games last weekend.

TUK failed to go past group stage.

"There was no way we were going to allow Buccaneers to defeat us. Most of the players from Buccaneers are former Mangu High School players and thus we regard them us our juniors. I'm excited about the win and hopefully it will help us move up the standings," said the tactician.

TUK moved two places up the standings with eight points from eight matches and currently occupy eighth position in a 20-team league.

Martin Ekoda (seven) top-scored for the winners as Francis Njoroge (12) was Buccaneers top scorer in the match.

Fixtures

Sunday

Thika v Generation 9am

Vickers v JKUAT 10:30 am

JKUAT v NCPB(W) 12pm

Gunners v GSU 1:30pm

Inspired v Buccaneers 3pm