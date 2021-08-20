Unbeaten Strathmore face Thika, NCPB prey on JKUAT in handball league

Strathmore University coach Peter Mwathi is optimistic his charges will not crack under pressure when they put their unbeaten run on the line against Thika on Sunday in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Strathmore will battle Thika in one of the six matches on the cards as the league

returns after taking a break last weekend.

The varsity said are placed second on table with 16 points from eight matches same as National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB) but Cereals have played one more match.

"Being the only team that is yet to lose a match in this competitive season at this stage is rewarding but also it has it's fair share of pressure. I hope we dont crack," said Mwathi.

Thika are placed sixth with 11 points from nine matches in the 20-team men's league.

"We have had a good run and I don't see why we should falter against Thika. Thika have shown improvement and therefore we will give the match the seriousness it deserves," said Mwathi, who doubles up as the men's national team coach.

Thika coach Julius Berege remained optimistic of a good outing.

"Hopefully we will be the one to break the unbeaten streak. Strathmore have good players who are agile and their game is also organised and therefore it will be a match to look out for," said Berege, who plays for the former champions Kenya Defence Forces.

Leaders NCPB battle newcomers Vickers, as on-form Buccaneers face Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural and Technology (JKUAT) will face-off with General Service Unit (GSU) in other men's matches.

In the only women's match of the day, back-to-back champions Nairobi Water will be chasing their sixth win in a row when they take on JKUAT.

Nairobi Water, who lead standings with 10 points from five matches and are unbeaten, play a JKUAT side that has won only one match and are seventh on table with two points.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng was eager ahead of the tie.

"JKUAT is an upcoming team. But there is nothing that makes me happy than seeing how my players turn up against not so well known opponents," said Ochieng, who is also the national women's coach.

Fixtures

Saturday

Gunners v Kahawa 9am

JKUAT v GSU 10:30am

JKUAT v Nairobi Water(W) 12pm

TUK v Buccaneers 1:30pm

NCPB v Vickers 3pm