Unbeaten Strathmore face Thika, NCPB prey on JKUAT in handball league

Musambai Brenda of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono of NCPB

Musambai Brenda (left) of Nairobi Water vies with Desma Aono (second right) of National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) during their Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League match at Nyayo National Stadium on August 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strathmore will battle Thika in one of the six matches on cards as the league
  • returns after taking a break last weekend.
  • The varsity said are placed second on table with 16 points from eight matches same as National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB) but Cereals have played one more match.

Strathmore University coach Peter Mwathi is optimistic his charges will not crack under pressure when they put their unbeaten run on the line against Thika on Sunday in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium.

