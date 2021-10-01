Strathmore, Cereals in top of the table handball clash

Kellon Otieno

Ulinzi Stars' Kellon Otieno in action against Vickers during their Kenya Handball Federation League match at Nyayo National Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwathi said a win against Cereals will give them an upper hand as they seek to bag the league title for the first time
  • The varsity side, who lead the standings and remain unbeaten with 28 points from 14 matches, will come up against a side that is still recovering from a shock loss to this season's surprise package General Service Unit (GSU)
  • Cereals team manager Ednah Kasandi acknowledged that the clash will not be a walk in the park

Strathmore University men's team coach Peter Mwathi says there is a lot to play for when they tackle reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.