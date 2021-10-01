Strathmore, Cereals in top of the table handball clash

Strathmore University men's team coach Peter Mwathi says there is a lot to play for when they tackle reigning champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the Kenya Handball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Mwathi said a win against Cereals will give them an upper hand as they seek to bag the league title for the first time.

"The match will be a cracker for sure, the stakes are high. The winner in the clash will dictate how the league will end. We are unbeaten, while Cereals are the defending champions. That said, we are not under pressure but we will take the tie like any other knowing very well that our unbeaten run will be under threat," stated Mwathi who double up as the national men's team coach.

"The players are psyched and ready for the match. We have worked on all our gray areas and we look forward to a good match," he added.

The varsity side, who lead the standings and remain unbeaten with 28 points from 14 matches, will come up against a side that is still recovering from a shock loss to this season's surprise package General Service Unit (GSU).

Cereals are second with 24 points from 13 matches but have a game in hand.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who have a tie against visiting Rangers on Saturday, complete the top three with 22 points from 12 matches.

Cereals team manager Ednah Kasandi acknowledged that the clash will not be a walk in the park.

"It's easy to win a title than to defend it. The match will definitely put a lot of things in perspective. We are keen to reduce our previous mistakes and hopefully we emerge the winners because we have prepared well," said the former national team player.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Water women's team welcome Rangers as they seek to maintain their unbeaten run.

Nairobi Water top the standings with 14 points from seven matches, while visiting Rangers occupy sixth position with four points from eight matches in the eight-team league.

Rangers will then play bottom-placed Amazon in their second match of the day.

In the men's matches, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will play Rangers before General Service Unit (GSU) take on Vickers as Gunners battle Thika.

Rangers will then wrap up the day with a match against former champions KDF.

Saturday fixtures

Nairobi Water v Rangers (W) 9am

Rangers v JKUAT 10:30am

Rangers v Amazon (W) 12pm

Gunners v Thika 1:30pm

GSU v Vickers 3pm