Stage set for Africa Tchoukball Championships in Kenya

The Kenya Tchoukball Federation has given assurance that Kenya will host a successful Africa Tchoukball Championships scheduled for Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi from August 8th to August 12th 2024.

The championships will bring together 22 countries which will showcase the best talent in the sport as teams fight for the top honours.

“As the Kenya Tchoukball Federation, we are ready to host a world class African championship in Nairobi,” the Kenya Tchoukball Federation president Kenn Miruka said.

Among the countries set to take part in the championships include hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Benin, Rwanda, DRC Congo and Botswana.

Tchoukball players during a training session. Photo credit: Pool

Togo, Ghana, Chad, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Madagascar, South Sudan, and Algeria will also compete in the championships.

At the same time, Mr Miruka expressed confidence that the Kenyan national teams will be crowned African championships following their intense training and preparations.

Mr Miruka has also appealed for more corporate sponsors to come on board.

“The Kenya Tchoukball Federation is committed to ensuring the success of the Africa Tchoukball Championship by securing valuable partnerships and maximizing media coverage,” he said.

A tchoukball instructor conduct a training clinic. Photo credit: Pool

As the dates of the championships draw closer, the Kenya Tchoukball Federation is seeking to enter into partnerships with corporate sponsors who will get a chance to partner with the federation and the government of Kenya to host the event.

The federation has developed various sponsorship packages as it looks to attract a title sponsor, media and broadcast partner as well as gold, silver and bronze partners for the games that promise to be a thrilling experience for the players, partners and the spectators.