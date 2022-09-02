St Mary's Yala pip Kisii's Nduru Boys to lift rugby 7s title

St Mary's Yala High School from Siaya County are the Nyanza region sevens rugby champions.

Under the tutelage of Kenneth Mukok, St Mary's Yala edged out Nduru Boys High School from Kisii 12-7 in a tense final to clinch the title in a match played Friday at the Asumbi Teachers Training College.

St Mary's Yala had beaten Maseno High School 14-5 in the first semi-final while Nduru managed a slim 12-10 win over defending champions Agoro Sare High School.

In the preliminaries matches, Nduru had humiliated St Mary’s Yala 12-0.

“We were well prepared for this games, beating the defending champions and holding the current winners was not easy. We are all winners," said Nduru coach J.J. Masime.

His St Mary's counterpart Kenneth Mukok attributed his victory to teamwork.

“l’m happy that the standards of these games gets better each year and I hope we will perform well at the nationals,” he said.

Despite the loss, Nduru will join the champions at the national competitions slated for Nakuru next weekend.

In boys' football, regional defending champions Kisumu Day High School surprised Kanga High School from Migori 1-0 to storm the semi-finals.

Kisumu Day topped Pool ‘A’ with six points having won their two matches.

Kanga managed to qualify to semis following a 1-1 draw against Barding who bowed out.

Agoro Sare and Gesabakwa qualified from Pool ‘B’. Gekendo secondary school who were other group members finished third.

Gesabakwa recovered from a1-0 defeat against Agoro Sare on Thursday to beat Gekendo 4-1 Friday a result that enabled them to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Kakrao Secondary School from Migori qualified for the semi-finals in girls' handball after they beat Nyamira Secondary School 54-15.

Keberesi Secondary School from Kisii have also qualified for the semi-finals in girls' netball.

The games that kicked off on Thursday are set to end today in Homa County.

Nyanza semi-finals fixtures:

Boys’ football:

Kisumu Day v Gesabakwa; Agoro Sare v Kanga;

Girls’ football:

Kobala v Jera; Nyakach v Gekomoni;

Girls’ hockey:

Sinyolo v Agenga Mixed; Nyamira v Andingo;

Boys’ basketball:

Agoro Sare v Nyanchwa; Onjiko v Maranda;

Boys’ handball:

Rang’ala v Maseno; Manyatta v Nyamanga;

Girls’ handball:

Masosa v Kakrao; Ndonyo v Miranga;

Girls’ basketball-final: