St Anthony's reclaim title, Wiyeta too good for Nasokol

St Anthony's Boys' High School, Kitale and Wiyeta Girls' Secondary School were on Saturday crowned football champions as the Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games ended at the Nyahururu Stadium, Laikipia County.

St Anthony's came from behind to beat debutantes Christ the King (CTK) Secondary School 3-1 in the boys' final to reclaim the title they lost last year after they were eliminated at the semi-final stage.

Christ the King from Kajiado County were the first to score via David Buje, who headed home a cross by Najib Musyoka in the eighth minute.

Aldrine Kibet of St Anthony's cancelled the lead 10 minutes later with a long shot that caught CTK goalkeeper Emmanuel Omluvi flat footed.

St Anthony's added two more goals on resumption through Stanley Waswa and Joseph Omuse in the 60th and 80th minutes respectively to confirm their win.

St Anthony reached the final by beating regional champions Kabarnet Boys' Secondary School 4-1 in one of the semis played at Ndururumo High school grounds on Friday.

In the other semi, CTK beat Chemase Boys High School of Nandi County 3-0.

St Anthony's coach Peter Mayoyo praised his charges for reclaiming their title and has now set his sights on also regaining the national title they last won in 2019 in Kisumu.

"We have achieved the first half of our target which was to reign supreme after we lost out last year. We learnt our lessons and I know we are stronger ahead of the nationals in Kakamega next month," Mayoyo said.

In girls' football, national champions Wiyeta of Trans Nzoia County saw off West Pokot County's representatives Nasokol Secondary School 2-0 in the final.

Wiyeta netted their first goal through striker Edna Wanda in the 20th minute, before Praxidies Shivikhwa converted the second goal via a cross by Barbara Sitza a minute to the break.

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara admitted that they had to dig deep to defend their title.

"We lost three key players during the preliminaries and had to change our tactics. I laud the charges for keeping their shape and winning the title," said Manyara.

Menengai High School of Nakuru County and Friends School Bwake of Trans Nzoia will represent the region in rugby sevens after emerging position one and two respectively.

Holdeee Kesegon Mixed Secondary School from Trans Nzoia will represent the region in girls’ volleyball once again after beating Kasabon Secondary School of Bomet County 3-0(25-17, 25-23, 25-13).