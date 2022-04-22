Squash Kenya hold trials for Commonwealth Games

Squash Kenya trials for Commonwealth Games kicked off on Monday at Parklands Sports Club with 12 men and nine ladies fighting for two slots apiece, for the Birmingham 2022 Games.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

The men's category is divided into two groups of six players, who will face off for a place in the semi-finals.

The top two players in each group qualify for the semi-finals while the finalists will book a place in Team Kenya for the Commonwealth Games. All matches will be played in best-of-five format.

Kenya's top seed Khalique Nimji, who was in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, headlines the ladies category which also has top junior Aarna Malde. The ladies tournament will be played in round robin format, with the top two earning a ticket to the Games.

Tournament referee Zambian-born, former Kenya number One squash player Prince Mukuka Junior said: "Currently the country has no number one male squash player due to lack of enough tournaments."

The only top player in the men's trials is 2018 Commonwealth Games representative Hardeep Reel. On Wednesday, he beat Billy Jusa 3-0 (11-9,11-2,11-6) in his second match, after losing his first match to Muqtadir Nimji 3-0 (8-11,6-11,4-11). Nimji, has won two games to top the group after beating Leon Keya 3-0 (11-1,11-2,11-4).

"It was more of mental game and I had to run around the court a lot to win the game. I have played to him before and lost 3-1 to him," Nimji said of his match against former champion Reel.