SPRK vow to revitalise sports sector

It is a new dawn for sports professionals in the country following the unveiling of their umbrella body – the Sports and Recreation Professionals of Kenya (SRPK) on Monday.

According to SRPK president Martin Yauma, the body has been formed for the purpose of maintaining and improving the standards of learning and conduct of the sports and recreation professionals in the country.

It will also seek to facilitate the acquisition of relevant knowledge by its members among other tasks.

“We will assist the government and the sporting fraternity in all matters affecting the administration and practice of sports and recreation in Kenya by registering, protecting and assisting members of the sports profession in Kenya in respect of conditions of practice,” said Yauma during the body’s unveiling on Monday in Nairobi.

SRPK treasurer Dr Agnes Mandu said it was necessary to have the body due to the ever growing number sports professionals in the country.

“Since the introduction of sports related academic certification in universities, colleges and sports federation courses in Kenya, the country has witnessed exponential growth in professionals undertaking the courses,” said Mandu.

“As we speak, there are currently over 15,000 sports professionals in Kenya, having attained various levels of qualifications on the different areas of sports related courses.”

SPRK also welcomed the return of former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba as Sports Cabinet Secretary, saying he was well versed with the happenings in the sector.