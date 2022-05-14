Sports to be part of Africities conference

As high-level discussions get underway at this week’s Africities Summit in Kisumu, sports has been incorporated for entertainment and to let off steam for the delegates.

More than 30 football teams from various counties have registered to participate in sports tourism activities on May 20 and 21.

Kisumu County Executive Committee Member for Tourism Culture and Sports Achi Alai said that the aim of the sporting activities is to offer a thrilling experience to participants.

"We take this opportunity to invite teams to register early to take part in this big event as it also offers a chance to visit tourist attractions in the lake side city," she said.

Sports Tourism Marketing Director Paul Mutua said that the event will also present an opportunity for participants to prepare for the Inter-Tourism Expo which will be held in Ghana in October.

“Sports is one of the best ways for people to interact. This is a once in a lifetime experience and we must make good use of it,” he said.

The competitors will include re tired national team players, teams from various cities and local government authorities, ladies, juniors and corporate teams.

Football clinics will be conducted in academies in the local community by sports legends from various countries.

The teams that have already registered to participate in the event include Safaricom, Kenya Red Cross Society, and Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company.

Mutua said that the event has attracted interest in a number of secondary schools from Kisumu and beyond, 14 teams have registered.