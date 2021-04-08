Sports Ministry lines up 3,500 jabs for Kenyan teams

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (right) watches as Enid Kanyua (left) gives a Covid-19 jab to paralympic athlete Eunice Otieno at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • CS Amina rules out reopening of sports until Covid-19 infection rate drops
  • Athletes, coaches,  officials heading for Tokyo Games, international tourneys will all be vaccinated, says sports SC Amina

The Ministry of Sports in collaboration with its health counterparts and Nairobi Metropolitan Services has secured 3,500 Covid-19 vaccines for Kenyan team members going to the Tokyo Olympic Games and other international assignments.

