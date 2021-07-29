Sports fraternity condoles with CS Amina after husband's death

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Other leaders who shared their condolences include veteran politicians Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Hassan Joho, and former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya
  • National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) boss Paul Tergat noted Ahmed's death was a big blow to the sporting fraternity in Kenya
  • Ahmed distinguished himself as an industrialist determined to make a positive impact on whatever he laid his hands on

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and opposition leader Raila Odinga have led Kenyans in mourning businessman Khalid Ahmed, the husband to Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed.

