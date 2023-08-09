Sports CS Namwamba: Awards will be annual

The government will now honour and reward Kenya’s leading sporting and creative talents annually, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has confirmed.

Namwamba spoke on Wednesday during an awards ceremony for sports and creative journalists at the Weston Hotel in Nairobi.

This was on the sidelines of the unveiling of Kenya as 2024 hosts of the “YouthConnekt Africa” forum that will bring an estimated 20,000 youths and partners from Africa to Nairobi.

YouthConnekt Africa, in the organisation’s own description, “is a continental platform that seeks to empower young people through enhancing their knowledge, experiences and skills while investing in their ideas, innovations and initiatives so that Africa makes progress in harnessing its demographic dividends by 2030.”

Namwamba also unveiled the 2024 YouthConnekt Africa Summit’s Steering Committee and Local Organising Committee at a ceremony also attended by representatives from YouthConnekt Africa Rwanda, the United Nations Development Programme and National Youth Council.

It’s at this forum that Namwamba chose to celebrate Kenya’s unsung sports journalists while stressing that Kenyans that have made solid contributions to the country’s creative and sports space will be celebrated annually.

“In whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability. We have to recognise the efforts. We have the bad manners of honouring people in death... it is sometimes disgusting.," said Namwamba.

“We live with heroes, we barely pay attention to them but when they die, we come out in large numbers to praise them. We even dress well even dress them well too even in death," added Namwamba.

He stressed that Kenya’s athletes and musicians are the best ambassadors and needed to be honoured handsomely.

Sporting and creative talents

“Kenya's export to the world is sports and our creatives. I am doing my best in the spaces that I occupy. As Martin Luther King said: sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well," added Namwamba.

The first gala to honour and reward Kenya’s leading sporting and creative talents was held on July 29 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

It brought together close to 1,200 sports personalities and creatives who honoured at the event. The government also honoured Kenya’s leading sporting, creative talents and legends during the “Hongera Awards” where close to Sh100 million was spent to reward the top performers.

Kenya’s “father of the steeplechase,” Amos Biwott, who won the ground-breaking 3,000 metres steeplechase at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games, National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat and former Rally driver Patrick Njiru were among those recognised at the “Hongera Awards”.