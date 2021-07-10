Sports CS forms committee to look into role of women in sport

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has constituted a ministerial committee on gender welfare in sports.

Amina disclosed that committee will be mandated with conducting an urgent analysis of women’s inclusion in teams and management of federations, existing challenges and opportunities for corrective improvement.

“They will analyse the status of discrimination and abuse in the sports ecosystem in the country and give recommendations within the next 30 days effective July 10, 2021,” Amina said in a statement.

Legendary long distance runner, Catherine Ndereba, will chair the committee.

Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike is the committee’s administrator. Physician Kizzie Shako will be joint secretary of the committee with Hibo Hussein.

Paul Ochieng from Strathmore University, former international volleyball player Catherine Mabwi and legendary marathoner Ibrahim Hussein are members of the committee alongside Linda Ndiwa and Ted Kwaka.

Amina said she was saddened by information in the public domain concerning the indecent treatment of women in sports, especially in basketball.

“It is my expectation that the necessary investigations will be conducted and concluded speedily,” said Amina, adding that she is proud of female athletes and officials who have worked tirelessly to secure the future of sports for women and girls by increasing the number of women’s teams and individuals participating in regional and international competitions.

“I am delighted that for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Kenya has surpassed the International Olympic Committee guidelines and affirmative considerations by presenting an equal number of men and women athletes.

“In fact, Kenya entered more women Olympians compared to many other countries,” said Amina.