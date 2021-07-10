Sports CS forms committee to look into role of women in sport

Amina Mohamed.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (centre) with Sports Kenya and World Athletics Under-20 Championship Local Organising Committee officials, when she toured Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 30, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amina disclosed that committee will be mandated with conducting an urgent analysis of women’s inclusion in teams and management of federations, existing challenges and opportunities for corrective improvement.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has constituted a ministerial committee on gender welfare in sports.

