Sports CS Amina threatens to fire Kirubia Stadium contractor

A visibly angry Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Thursday gave the Kirubia Stadium contractor a one-week ultimatum to complete the facility.

The CS, who was accompanied by the ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti, said the contractor, Toddy Civil Engineering and Construction Company, has been dishonest with government on his commitment to complete the facility.

The state of the football pitch at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County on February 4, 2021. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

The construction of the 4,500-seater capacity stadium began in 2016 and was expected to be complete in 2017 but up to date, the Sh247 million facility is still incomplete.

“On Wednesday next week, I will come here to either pick keys of the completed stadium or fire the contractor. This facility is very small to take all those years,” said Amina.

She accused the contractor of looking for more government tenders while he has failed to deliver on the old ones.

The CS said she was shocked to learn that the contractor, whom she was supposed to meet at the stadium, was meeting the Principal Secretary for Water to seek more tenders.

She demanded a written commitment letter by the contractor confirming that he will meet next week's deadline or he leaves it to the government to complete it.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta promised the people of this county a stadium for nurturing sporting talents but it seems it is not forthcoming due to laxity by the contractor,” she said.

Laying of cabros on the pathways going on at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County on February 4, 2021.A Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi County Sports executive Sheila Kiganka also expressed her disappointment with the speed at which the work is moving.

She said both national and county governments’ officers have been visiting the facility to check on the progress of the work but the contractor seems not bothered by the government’s calls to have it completed.

“We are hoping that the contractor will meet the deadline because he has promised to hire over 500 youths who will work day and night,” said Ms Kiganka.

The contractor is yet to redo the drainage system, gate, athletic track, football pitch, perimeter fence and laying of cabros on the pathways.

The construction of the stadium, which is in the outskirts of Chuka town, was started by Governor Muthomi Njuki when he was the Member of Parliament for Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency before the national government took over.

Once complete, the facility will all have football and rugby pitches, an athletics track and volleyball and basketball courts.

Construction of the main gate going on at Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County on February 4, 2021. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

This comes a few days after the CS fired the contractor who was supposed to construct the Sh350 million Wote stadium in Makueni County.

The stadium, which Deputy President William Ruto commissioned in 2017, will now be undertaken by the National Youth Service (NYS).