Sports CS Amina defends Jomo Kenyatta Stadium construction

Ongoing construction work at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu County on May 26, 2021. Sports CS Amina Mohammed assured sports enthusiasts that the newly constructed stadium meets international standards.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new stadium, with a capacity of 30,000, will have the main playing surface, eight lanes running track, terraces all round the stadium, one of the biggest VIP pavilions in the country and a lounge.
  • The facility sitting on a six-acre piece of land acquired from the previous facility that used to host Agriculture Society of Kenya Shows, has a parking ground enough for 600 cars.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed has maintained that the newly constructed Sh498 million Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu meets international standards.

