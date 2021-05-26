Sports CS Amina defends Jomo Kenyatta Stadium construction

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed has maintained that the newly constructed Sh498 million Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu meets international standards.

Ambassador Mohammed moved to dispel concerns raised by sports enthusiasts as well as residents of Kisumu who claimed that the contractor may not have produced what they expected as shown in the artistic impressions during the launch seven months ago.

The Sports CS spoke in Kisumu Wednesday moments after she made a tour round the stadium to assess its readiness to host the June 1 National Madaraka Day Celebrations led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The fully funded project through the Sports Fund is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to develop and rehabilitate stadiums across the country and nurture talents of the youth.

“There is no stadium that has taken seven months to construct just like this has done in. I am satisfied that it is world class and meets required international standards," said Ambassador Mohammed.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed addresses journalists at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu County on May 26, 2021. She assured sports enthusiasts that the newly constructed stadium meets international standards. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The new stadium, with a capacity of 30,000, will have the main playing surface, eight lanes running track, terraces all round the stadium, one of the biggest VIP pavilions in the country and a lounge.

The facility sitting on a six-acre piece of land acquired from the previous facility that used to host Agriculture Society of Kenya Shows, has a parking ground enough for 600 cars.

While maintaining that the facility will stand the test of time, the Sports CS told journalists that because of the big space the stadium sits on, there will be structural adjustments as and when it is needed.

“We will be using the Madaraka Day celebrations as a dress rehearsal for the facility. After that we will be checking what structural adjustments to make,” said the Sports CS, who was accompanied by Joe Okudo, his Principal Secretary in the ministry and other government officials.

There will also be additional facilities including a basketball court, a tennis court, a police station, an anti-doping room, a restaurant, a conference area, and a total of 59 washrooms for the convenience of the spectators.

The CS together with her team has for the past six months, made numerous trips and recently directed the erection of additional spectator stands which have already been put up.

She indicated that other remaining works will be completed after the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Ongoing work at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu County on May 26, 2021. Sports CS Amina Mohammed assured sports enthusiasts that the newly constructed stadium meets international standards. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

It will however break the hearts of Kisumu and Kakamega residents who may not have an opportunity to watch their favorite teams- AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia be the first to play on the pitch on Madaraka Day as promised by President Kenyatta.

“We may have to shelve the plans to have the two big teams play here due to the Covid-19 restrictions. It will also be unfair to have the first ever match played here without fans to enjoy it,” said the Sports CS.

She however stated that in future, it will be a facility that many big teams will be willing to play in.