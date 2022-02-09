Sports CAS Kinuthia, Kachapin resign

Simon Kachapin

Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Simon Kachapin (left) and Zack Kinuthia (right) with Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Kachapin and Kinuthia resigned from their posts on February 9, 2022 to join politics. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kinuthia said he will seek to capture the Kigumo Parliamentary seat on a party that President Uhuru Kenya will propose to him.
  • They have both served at the Ministry of Sports for one year and 10 days respectively. 

Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage have resigned.

