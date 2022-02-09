Sports CAS Kinuthia, Kachapin resign

Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage have resigned.

Simon Kachapin and Zack Kinuthia tendered their resignations to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kachapin wants to try to recapture his seat as the Governor of West Pokot, having lost to John Lunyangapuo in 2017.

Kachapin will contest on a United Democratic Alliance ticket.

Kinuthia said he will seek to capture the Kigumo Parliamentary seat on a party that President Uhuru Kenya will propose to him.

They have both served at the Ministry of Sports for one year and 10 days respectively.