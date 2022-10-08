Special Olympics trials start at Nyayo

Purity Kandie, Nicole Muraba and Dora June have made it to the women’s 50 metres race (Dash) provisional squad to next year’s Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany.

The trio qualified during the Special Olympic Kenya trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

The Special Olympic Games are scheduled for June 17-25 next year.

Kandie from Rift Valley region posted a time of 12.6 seconds, Muraba of Mombasa clocked 13.3 and June of Mombasa timed 21.9 with the trio, the only participants in the 50m race division.

The athletes are categorised in divisions to feature in various disciplines. The divisions are determined by gender, age and ability (low/high) of the athletes.

The ages are between 8-12, 13-24 ,15-17,18-21 and 22 and above.

The Special Olympic Games will feature athletes in age category of 15 years and above.

June, a student at Sahajanand Special School in Kilifi County, said she was happy to make it to Team Kenya provisional squad.

“I’m happy the hard work has paid off. I will go back and start my individual training so that I maintain my fitness. I have had an easy run since I emerged position one during the Zonal trials last month in Kilifi and I believe I can only get better,” said the vocational training student.

In the men’s Division 1, 50m race Allan Kiprotich (12.7), Dennis Ouma (13.1), Guyo Lago (15.1) and Arman Gupta (16.7) also booked their place in Team Kenya.

Kiprotich had clocked 15.2 in the heats, while Ouma timed 15.2. Gupta returned 15.5 to book a place in the final.

In Division men’s 50m division 2, Willis Odhiambo (16.1),Fred Ndeti (16.3), Jotham Mdegi (17.5) and Anderson Mwataba (19.6) made it to the provisional squad.

Odhiambo won the first heat in time of 17.6 while Ndeti finished second in 19.2. Mdegi clocked 21.8 and Mwatuba crossed the line 26.8 to book a place in the final.

Special Olympics brings together players living with intellectual disabilities and other athletes.

Tobias Nzaro (left) of Coast Region vies with Cetric Ndeti of Eastern Region during National Special Olympic Games trials at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In women’s volleyball division, Rift Valley region won two matches against Western 2-0 (7-2,7-5) and Mombasa region 2-0 (7-4,7-3) in the preliminary round. Western later regrouped to see off Mombasa 2-0 (7-5,7-2).

In women’s football, which is being played in round robin format, Eastern won two matches in the competition that has attracted five regions namely Mombasa, Nairobi, Nyanza, Eastern and Western.

Eastern defeated Western 2-0 before beating Mombasa by a similar scoreline.

Doris Kyalo and Fransisca Nthenya scored for Eastern in the Mombasa game while Kyalo and Janet Musyoka scored against Western. Eastern then played to a barren draw against Nairobi.

Santa Lozi scored a lone goal for Mombasa who saw off Nairobi 1-0. Western defeated Nairobi 1-0 with Sharon Achieng netting the sole goal.

In men’s handball Division, Nairobi defeated Mombasa 8-3 before Mombasa lost their second match to Eastern 6-1.