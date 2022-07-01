Embu's Moi Stadium is an eyesore, says Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has criticised the Embu County Government for failure to maintain Moi Stadium in Embu.

He said the stadium was the face of Embu town and the gateway to Mount Kenya East and it was wrong for it to be in a sorry state nine years after devolution.

Addressing football fans who attended this year’s Gitonga Mukunji Manyatta Cup at the stadium, Muturi said he was optimistic that the next government will focus on improving sports facilities.

“I want to ask the next governor to get rid of this shameful thing. Is this a stadium? That is why we want transformative leadership… With the right MCAs at the assembly, the governor can transform this shame,” he said.

Former Harambee Stars and Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga, who was present, said a good stadium was an integral part in helping nurture talents.

“The secret to success is discipline and also good infrastructure. Though I also played in poor fields, the next governor should ensure the stadium is in good condition, not like this one,” he told the players.

Tournament sponsor Gitonga Mukunji complained that most of the stadiums playing fields have no grass and thus players have to contend with dust.

“Embu Stadium is so dusty and most of the structures are incomplete. The stadium doesn’t even have water for players to drink or clean the dais,” he lamented.

Mukunji said he will lobby for funds to rehabilitate the Kairuri, Nemburi and Kigari stadiums so that they can host quality matches.

The Embu County Government started building the ground from scratch in 2013, erected a perimeter wall, constructed terraces, dressing rooms, ablution blocks, VIP stand and had promised to complete the canopy for the terraces.

There were also plans to lay a tartan track, increase the capacity, install solar panels for the floodlights among others.

However, this has not happened despite annual allocation of funds.

Assembly Youth empowerment and sports chairman Nathan Kariuki Mwari had earlier said the stadium was supposed to be taken over by the national government which is also building stadiums in other counties, but that has not happened.

During the well-attended match, striker Paul Simiyu scored in the 23rd minute to help Inter Dunga beat Kithimu FC 1-0 and walk away with Sh100,000 prize money.

Kithimu FC were awarded Sh50,000 while other participating teams got cash awards and sports equipment.

Embu FKF chairman Charles Njagi asked those aspiring for various posts to ensure they prioritised sports when they assume office.