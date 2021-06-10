South Korea, Kenya to revive sports partnership

Taekwondo exponent Faith Ogallo (centre) poses after fitting Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina (left) and South Korean ambassador to Kenya, Choi Yeonghan (right) with head gear that was part of the equipment worth Sh2 million donated by South Korean government to the national taekwondo team at Maktaba Kuu, Nairobi on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

The national taekwondo team preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games got a major boost Thursday when it received equipment worth Sh2 million from Korean government.

