So near yet so far, but no problem for Kenyan fans

Tabu Irina

Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina (centre in blue mask) and embassy staff during a Zoom call with Malkia Strikers on July 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justus Kiplagat is the chairman of KIJA and has been mobilising such support online.
  • Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Tabu Irina, yesterday met with Malkia Strikers’ players and officials virtually as Covid-19 control regulations bar physical meetings with locals asked to stay away from the Olympic athletes, even in the course of diplomatic duty.

In Kurume City, Japan

