So near yet so far, but no problem for Kenyan fans

In Kurume City, Japan

Owing to the many restrictions on stadia attendance, cheering and physical following of the Olympics and Paralympics action, a group of Kenyans in Japan have come up with an innovative way to cheer Team Kenya online.

Through video channels on social media outlets such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the members of the Kenyan community here are riding on the hashtags #ChezaKamaWewe, #TeamKenya and #Tokyo2020 to make some noise for Team Kenya.

Messages, song and dance

The Kenyans in Japan Association (KIJA), a vibrant community organisation that brings Kenyan citizens living in Japan together, has been rallying members to support Kenyan athletes virtually through inspiring messages, song and dance.

Justus Kiplagat is the chairman of KIJA and has been mobilising such support online.