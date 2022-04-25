Snail-paced Manga Stadium in Nyamira gobbles Sh109 million 

Small puddles of stagnant rainwater are everywhere on the running track at Manga Stadium in Nyamira County.

Since 2014 when renovation work began, the project has gobbled up Sh109 million, but there is little to show for it. The facility was supposed to be completed in September last year but has since fallen behind schedule.

The stadium that sits on land measuring about four hectares is now an eyesore after having been turned into a hay field. Mature grass in the stadium is harvested by locals and is used for making livestock feeds.

At the site, there is only a fence and an incomplete pavilion. A foundation for a murram running track was done, but work stalled.

A visit by Nation Sport on Monday showed very little work had been done, yet the stadium was supposed to be built to international standards in the talent-rich region.

Whereas the Nyamira County Executive for Sports (CEC) Grace Nyamongo said that there was a beehive of activity at the site, Nation Sport established that the contractor had abandoned work on the running track and playing surface and was working on the pavilion. The pipes for the drainage and underground irrigation were at the site.

Nyamongo insisted that the project will be finished in June, but the contractor said that the pace of work was slow because of delayed payment by the county government.

“We have experienced a lot of challenges in the construction of this project such as irregular allocation of resources from the national government. The other challenge is unfavourable weather conditions which affected the pitch and the running track,” said Nyamongo.

The tender for constructing the main pavilion, the running track and installation of irrigation and drainage system on the playing surface was awarded to Saumo Enterprise Limited Company. The company was also meant to plant grass inside the stadium.

An unfinished drainage system, pavilion and running track at Manga Stadium in Nyamira County on April 20, 2022. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Angelina Moturu of Saumo Enterprise Limited told Nation Sport that late payment was hampering their work.

“The county government added some work that was not in the initial plan. I have not been paid Sh6 million,” she said.

Nyamira County is home to athletics legends such as Charles Asati and the late Robert Ouko, who were both members of Kenya’s 4x400 metres relay team that won the first Olympic gold medal for the country at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

The other two athletes who were in the team are Hezekiah Nyamao from Kisii County and the late Julius Sang from Kapsabet.

Once complete, the Manga Stadium will have a main stand and a VIP area with a sitting capacity for 4,000 people. There will also be two stands for spectators, each of them will have a capacity of 1,400 fans. The stadium will accommodate about 10,000 people.

Other intended improvements include construction of standard changing rooms, nursing rooms and an inner perimeter fence as well as installation of security lights.